Jazz fall to 10th pick in the NBA Draft Lottery

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz definitely did not hit the lottery.

The Jazz fell to the 10th pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, held Sunday afternoon in Chicago. The Jazz had just a 6.7 percent chance at the 10th pick, the lowest pick they could get after finishing the season with a record of 31-51.

After losing 20 of its final 25 games, the Jazz were slated for the 8th pick and had a 66 percent chance of landing the 8th or 9th pick, but instead fell to 10th.

“Obviously not happy about it, we’d rather stay at 8 or move up,” said Bart Taylor, Jazz VP of Player Personnel. “We’ve been studying the draft already for the eighth pick, and there’s a lot of players there that we like. I think we will still be a good player at 10, so we’re not too worried about it.”

Keyonte George looking to get stronger this summer

In the ten years the Jazz have been in the NBA Draft Lottery, which includes teams that did not make the NBA Playoffs, Utah has never moved up. They have only stayed where they were originally slotted or moved down.

Utah had a six percent chance at the #1 overall pick and a 24 percent chance at at top-4 pick.

The Jazz have never owned the 10th pick in the NBA Draft. Last year, they selected Taylor Hendricks with the 9th overall pick.

The last three #10 overall picks have yielded players like Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City), Johnny Davis (Washington) and Ziaire Williams (Memphis).

The Jazz also own the 29th and 32nd overall selections in the NBA Draft, which will be held June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York.

The Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and will have the #1 overall pick, followed by Washington and Houston.

Despite owning the worst record in the NBA last year at 14-68, the Detroit Pistons fell to the fifth overall pick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.