Does star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum need to trust his teammates more than he seems to this season? The St. Louis native reverting back into harmful isolation play at the end of close games has fans of the ball club getting worried the season could end in similar, painful ways.

Is this overblown, or do Tatum’s critics actually have a point about his teammate trust level? Sam Packard, who hosts the “Still Poddable” podcast on the CLNS Media network and on Patreon, made his “Celtics Beat” podcast debut to talk about the Celtics struggles at the end of games.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, also talked about why Boston needs to trust Derrick White more, and what Joe Mazzulla is doing to experiment with the last few remaining games with Packard. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire