Jayson Tatum becomes 10th-youngest NBA player to score 10,000 points

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Team reached an impressive NBA milestone Saturday night, and he's one of the youngest players ever to do it.

Tatum needed 16 points against the Brooklyn Nets to hit 10,000 for his career. He hit that mark in the second quarter with a sweet move for a layup plus a foul.

JAYSON TATUM 10K ☘️



Jayson hits 10,000 career points, becoming the youngest Celtic in history to reach the milestone 💪@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/LFZKZPuAbb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 5, 2023

Tatum is the 10th-youngest player in NBA history and youngest Celtics player ever to reach 10,000 career points.

Jayson Tatum (25 years, 246 days) tonight became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 10,000 career points.



The next-youngest was Antoine Walker (26 years, 131 days). — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 5, 2023

He's also just the 10th player to score 10,000 or more points at his age, per 98.5 The Sports Hub's Sean Grande. Tatum doesn't turn 26 until March 3.

Jayson Tatum just became the 10th player in NBA history to score 10,000 points at his age (25.67).



LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant

Carmelo Anthony

Tracy McGrady

Devin Booker

Bob McAdoo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dwight Howard

Jayson Tatum — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 5, 2023

Tatum has increased his points per game in each of the last five years, highlighted by a Celtics record 30.1 points per game last season. He's actually the only player in team history to average 30-plus points per game over a full season.

John Havlicek is the Celtics' all-time leader with 26,395 points. Havlicek, Paul Pierce (24,021) and Larry Bird (21,791) are the only players to score 20,000-plus points as a Celtic. If Tatum -- who is 14th on the Celtics' career scoring leaderboard -- stays in Boston for most of or all of his career, he should be able to join that group.