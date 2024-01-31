Jaylen Brown advocates for ‘Raise the Age' bill at State House originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Wednesday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown spent his off day advocating for the "Raise the Age" bill at the Massachusetts State House.

The "Raise the Age" bill aims to gradually raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to include 18-to-20-year-olds. Brown joined Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, team president Rich Gotham, and vice president of team operations and organizational growth Allison Feaster in support of passing the bill.

Jaylen Brown, Steve Pagliuca, Rich Gotham and Allison Feaster met with MA legislators to advocate for the passage of the bill, which proposes to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to include 18 - 20-year-olds.



For more info visit https://t.co/7Z0jTVEsTw pic.twitter.com/QMFsQKWNfo — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2024

"First, I would like to say it's an honor to play for an organization that has made a long-term commitment to our community. Me being from certain backgrounds gives me a sense of honor to be able to represent places that don't always have the voice to speak on a certain behalf," Brown told Massachusetts legislators.

"But I think in terms of what we're here today for, the 'Raise the Age' bill, is that it makes all the sense in the world. I think all of us in this room, including myself, were one decision away from being in a different situation. As society continues to evolve, I think the system that serves it should evolve as well. I think that we have a lot of places to improve and a lot of things to improve in our society, and I think 'Raise the Age' is a perfect place to start. I think here in Boston the incarceration rate is affected more in the Black and brown communities. So to be able to be an advocate on such a cause is a no-brainer to me, so I'm happy to be here."

Brown has been an outspoken advocate of the "Raise the Age" initiative throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. The 27-year-old addressed the TD Garden crowd to discuss the Celtics' support for the bill before the team's Nov. 10 matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors. Several C's players wore "Raise the Age" shirts before the game.

Before tipoff, @FCHWPO addressed the Garden crowd to discuss the #Celtics support for the 'Raise the Age' bill



Go to https://t.co/CRZjihli8q to learn more pic.twitter.com/zK8cp2X3aG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 11, 2023

To learn more about the "Raise the Age" initiative, visit Boston Celtics United's page and watch the video below: