Jayden Daniels shoots down reports that he doesn’t want to play for Commanders

We’re now just a day out from the start of the 2024 NFL draft, and former LSU Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is widely expected to go second overall to the Washington Commanders, which would pair him up with newly hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

There’s just one potential holdup: There have been rumors that Daniels doesn’t want to play for Washington. While those rumors haven’t been substantiated, NFL insiders haven’t exactly shot them down, either.

However, speaking to a scrum of reporters recently, Daniels reiterated that he would be happy to play for any team that drafts him, including the Commanders.

“I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called,” Daniels said, according to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.”

Asked to clarify if he would be OK being drafted by Washington, he responded, “Yeah. 100%.”

Reporter: “There’s speculation that you may not want to go to Washington. Do you want to just squash that?” Jayden Daniels: “I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get… pic.twitter.com/UVDbZNSrwe — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 24, 2024

While only time will tell if that’s the truth, it doesn’t appear that Daniels has told the Commanders (or any other team) that he doesn’t want to play for them.

