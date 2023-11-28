Jayden Daniels named a finalist for Davey O’Brien Award

It’s going to be a busy award season for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels after turning in one of the most prolific quarterback seasons in recent college football memory.

He’s in the Heisman Trophy mix, but he’s also been named a finalist for the most prestigious quarterback honor, the Davey O’Brien Award. Daniels is joined by Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. as finalists, and that will likely also comprise the group of Heisman finalists.

Daniels has 50 total touchdowns to just four interceptions on the season, and he’s helped LSU overcome defensive issues to reach the 9-3 mark for the second straight season.

The winner of the Davey O’Brien Award will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Award Show on Dec. 8.

