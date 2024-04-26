Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury could build exciting offense in Washington

LSU’s Jayden Daniels went to the Washington Commanders with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night.

When Dan Quinn took the Commanders head coaching job earlier this year, he tabbed Kliff Kingsbury to run his offense. Kingsbury called plays for Johnny Manziel and Patrick Mahomes at the college level, which earned him the keys to an NFL franchise in Arizona.

It didn’t work out with the Cardinals, but Kingsbury has another chance in the league and the paring with Daniels could make for one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL.

Projecting quarterbacks is hard, but Daniels’ legs and ability to protect the football offer a high floor.

Kingsbury has his faults and there are still questions of whether that offense can be consistent at the NFL level, but his Arizona offense in 2021 ranked fourth in yards per attempt. Daniels will be a rookie, but he’s played a lot of football. He’ll be ready to step in and operate this offense right away.

Between Mahomes, Manziel and Kyler Murray, Kingsbury is no stranger to playmaking quarterbacks. Daniels, who was the most explosive player in college football last year, fits that bill.

Holes remain in Washington. This isn’t a team ready to compete right away, but with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at wide receiver, Daniels will have a couple of playmakers on the outside.

Washington has been searching for a franchise quarterback since Kirk Cousins left. The offense has ranked outside the top 20 in points for six straight years. The franchise is putting its faith in Kingsbury and Daniels to turn that around.

The NFC East is tough and Daniels will be thrown into the fire right away, but the Commanders will be must-watch TV this fall with Daniels throwing passes and Kingsbury calling plays.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire