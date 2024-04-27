Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow set to square off in 2024

Jayden Daniels followed in Joe Burrow’s footsteps at LSU. Just five years after Burrow’s historic season, Daniels posted similar numbers, joining Burrow in the Heisman club before going on to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft.

It won’t be long before the two are on the same field. The NFC East and AFC North are set to face each other this fall, meaning we’ll get a Commanders vs. Bengals matchup.

We don’t know the exact date yet with the schedules yet to be released, but we know it’ll take place in Cincinnati.

With Burrow and Daniels playing in different conferences, meetings between the two will be rare, but the game this year is an opportunity for LSU to put its quarterback talent on display.

The franchises are at different stages with the Bengals hoping to contend for a Super Bowl and Washington with a first-year head coach and quarterback, so Burrow could have the upperhand in this one.

Daniels is the lone former Tiger with Washington, but the game should also feature former LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire