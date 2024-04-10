Jayden Daniels will have big pre-draft meeting with the Commanders

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is often projected to the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That’s already been a popular pairing at the top of the draft even though the two have yet to formally meet outside of the NFL Scouting Combine.

That will change next week. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniels and the Commanders will meet next Monday and Tuesday. It’s a two-day visit in Washington for Daniels, the celebrated LSU quarterback.

Daniels is one of a trio of quarterback prospects in the mix to be the No. 2 pick, along with North Carolina’s Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy from Michigan. Washington has cleared out the space for an immediate starting opportunity for whichever quarterback it chooses, and Daniels will be auditioning with the team to determine if he’s the best fit.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire