What Jay Wright said about John Calipari, Kentucky's NCAA tournament loss to Oakland

CBS analyst and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright offered his opinion about how Jack Gohlke and the 14th-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies were able to stun the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday in UK head coach John Calipari's hometown of Pittsburgh.

"No. 1: Personally for Cal, he loves Pittsburgh," Wright said during studio analysis after the upset. "He takes pride in being a Pittsburgh guy. So being in Pittsburgh, this really hurts him personally. I understand. I feel for him. No. 2: The era of taking these young freshmen and trying to play against older players is over. I think he did a phenomenal job with these guys all year getting them to be as successful as they were. You can see they're playing against grown men. The guys on Kentucky will be far better pros than any of these guys on Oakland or any of these guys in the tournament. But they're not as good college basketball players. At this point in their career, they're not as disciplined yet as the guys from Oakland. It's not Cal's fault. It's they're 18 years old, and they're in this era where everyone's telling them how great they are. Just show up in college and you're gonna win. It doesn't happen that way. And the more the guys stay in college because of NIL, it's gonna be tougher for young teams like this to be successful."

"This group was a ball to coach. ... They did it for each other. They have great hearts. That's what devastating about this to me."



John Calipari on what went wrong for Kentucky: "We made some critical mistakes at critical times again today. When you have a really young team and look at where the mistakes come from, they were freshmen." pic.twitter.com/JoLJVuGDXv — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 22, 2024

Reed Sheppard on Coach Calipari and staff being blamed after a devastating loss to No.14 Oakland.



“The coaches don’t go out there and shoot any shots or guard anybody.”

REMINDER: John Calipari's current buyout at Kentucky is $33,375,000.



John Calipari on the Kentucky loss to Oakland:



"This one is painful. The reason is, there are other times you lose a game and you know your team is what it is. But this team I really felt was built for this moment. Even though we were young. I knew that could catch us." pic.twitter.com/7jVP7AV2mZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2024

