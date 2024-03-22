Advertisement

What Jay Wright said about John Calipari, Kentucky's NCAA tournament loss to Oakland

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Kentucky head coach John Calipari
CBS analyst and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright offered his opinion about how Jack Gohlke and the 14th-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies were able to stun the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday in UK head coach John Calipari's hometown of Pittsburgh.

"No. 1: Personally for Cal, he loves Pittsburgh," Wright said during studio analysis after the upset. "He takes pride in being a Pittsburgh guy. So being in Pittsburgh, this really hurts him personally. I understand. I feel for him. No. 2: The era of taking these young freshmen and trying to play against older players is over. I think he did a phenomenal job with these guys all year getting them to be as successful as they were. You can see they're playing against grown men. The guys on Kentucky will be far better pros than any of these guys on Oakland or any of these guys in the tournament. But they're not as good college basketball players. At this point in their career, they're not as disciplined yet as the guys from Oakland. It's not Cal's fault. It's they're 18 years old, and they're in this era where everyone's telling them how great they are. Just show up in college and you're gonna win. It doesn't happen that way. And the more the guys stay in college because of NIL, it's gonna be tougher for young teams like this to be successful."

