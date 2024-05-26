Jay Johnson updates status of LSU pitcher Christian Little following injury

LSU reliever Christian Little was pulled from Sunday’s SEC title loss to Tennessee after experiencing some pain following a pitch. Little was in visible discomfort, which is never a good sign given the nature of pitching injuries in baseball.

LSU coach Jay Johnson gave an update on little after the game, saying it was a “lat issue.”

This is positive news for now as Little avoids a severe elbow injury. Johnson said Little wanted to throw a few more pitches, but Johnson went ahead to the bullpen.

Little’s status remains unclear, but he would be a significant loss for an LSU bullpen that’s struggled to find depth this year. Prior to the SEC tournament, Little held opponents scoreless in seven of his last nine outings. His experience would be of use in the postseason too with this being his fourth year of SEC baseball after starting his career at Vanderbilt.

Prior to exiting on Sunday, Little pitched another scoreless inning while recording two strikeouts.

Christian Little had a “lat issue” – not an arm injury – and wanted to throw a few more pitches before Jay Johnson stopped him and pulled him. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) May 26, 2024

Due to his early season struggles, Little’s ERA is still 6.47, but that doesn’t reflect the pitcher he’s been lately.

LSU will have to wait until Monday to find out its regional destination, but many expect the Tigers to be a No. 2 seed after their eventful SEC tournament run.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire