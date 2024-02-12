Jauan Jennings catches 10-yard touchdown pass, giving 49ers the lead again

The 49ers had fallen behind for the first time in Super Bowl LVIII during the third quarter. And they have reclaimed the lead in the fourth.

A 12-play, 75-yard drive was capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Brock Purdy to receiver Jauan Jennings. For Jennings, it gives him both a touchdown throw and a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVIII.

The bad news for the 49ers is that the extra point was blocked. The 49ers lead the game, 16-13.

En route to six points, the 49ers opted to go for it on fourth and short, passing on a short field goal and converting with a pass to tight end George Kittle, his first catch of the night.

The drive was fueled by a 20-yard throw by Purdy to receiver Brandon Aiyuk, which gave the 49ers first and 10 at the Kansas City 22.

Jennings joins Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII as the only players to throw for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game.