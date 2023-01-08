Jason Sanders kicks Dolphins into playoffs with late 50-yard field goal

The Miami Dolphins are going to the postseason.

Entering Sunday on a five-game losing streak, Miami failed to score a touchdown and managed to down the New York Jets, 11-6.

The winning points came with 18 seconds left when Jason Sanders kicked a 50-yard field goal.

The Dolphins added two more on a safety when the Jets’ lateral circus failed at the end of the game.

Jason Sanders connects to give Miami a 9-6 lead with 18 seconds to go! 📺: #NYJvsMIA on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/8hpm6eXiby pic.twitter.com/SbwNwrGtGN — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

The Miami victory eliminated the Steelers from the playoffs.

However, the Dolphins had to await the result of the Buffalo Bills game with the New England Patriots.

Once the Bills finished off a 35-23 victory, Miami was in the postseason and earned itself a trip to Orchard Park to face Buffalo in the Wild-Card round.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire