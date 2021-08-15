What the Jason Peters signing means for Bears offensive line

Immediately after the Chicago Bears defeated the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in the preseason opener, the Bears made a move to address one of the biggest concerns on the roster: offensive tackle.

Chicago signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal, which immediately adds valuable experience and depth to a position that has snakebitten the Bears this summer.

While the move is a low-risk, high-reward kind of transaction, it also doesn’t inspire confidence about the status of second-round rookie Teven Jenkins, who has yet to practice during training camp, as he nurses a back injury.

But don’t ask Matt Nagy whether the Peters signing has anything to do with Jenkins’ injury.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with Teven”. – #Bears HC Matt Nagy on the signing of Jason Peters. Hmm.. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 14, 2021

Elijah Wilkinson got the start at left tackle during Saturday’s preseason game, and it wasn’t pretty. With the uncertainty surrounding Jenkins, Wilkinson, Germain Ifedi (who also hasn’t practiced) and with fifth-round rookie Larry Borom in concussion protocol, the Bears had to make a move like this. And from the sound of things, Peters is likely going to serve as the Bears left tackle this season.

“I think he’s coming in here to compete to be the left tackle,” Nagy said. “It’s open man. It’s competition… He understands our situation, we understand his situation, let’s go.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to provide protection, and great run game. Whatever we need to do一 I think that’s the beauty of Ryan and these guys, they’re looking everywhere at every spot.”

Sure, Peters is 39 and doesn’t fill a long-term role. But the Bears need a solution now, especially as it looks like rookie quarterback Justin Fields will see the field sooner rather than later.

Story continues

List