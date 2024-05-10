Jason Kelce Makes It Clear He’s 'Not on Steroids' with a Joke About His 5K Run

Earlier this week, Kelce was in the middle of another steroid conversation after making comments about racehorse Secretariat

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Jason Kelce

Former NFL star Jason Kelce continues to make waves on social media — but this time he’s using his platform to shoot down any talk involving him and steroid use.

Responding to a question from a fan on X (formally known as Twitter) who asked "when did [he] start 'juicing' and when did [he] stop,” Kelce made it clear that he is “not on steroids” and pointed to a 5K run as evidence.

“Hey anybody that saw my time at the Mike’s Seafood run for autism 5K charity event in Sea Isle City can tell I’m clearly not on steroids!,” Kelce wrote on X.

Earlier this week, Kelce got caught up in another steroid conversation on X after claiming on his New Heights podcast that the Triple Crown-winning horse Secretariat was “juiced to the gills.” After a lengthy explanation for his theory, the former Philadelphia Eagles center then later apologized for his comments.

“I’ll admit I don’t know whether Secretariat was on steroids or not, it’s impossible to know, because in 1973 when Secretariat won the triple crown there was not adequate testing available to find out,” he wrote X on May 9.

“But, the fact this horse had unparalleled muscular stature and died with an enlarged heart, and raced at a time when steroids were extremely prevalent, without adequate testing, raises flags in my book... I’m not saying what Secretariat did was unimpressive, because he was likely also racing against other majorly juiced up horses of his time, and if Secretariat was indeed a natural horse, that would make his accomplishments all the more impressive,” he continued.



Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Jason Kelce

“I just find it highly unlikely given the circumstances of where the sport was at that time, how dominant the horse was in the era, and the records it still holds to this day,” he added.

Kelce closed out the post by writing, “The horse was undoubtedly born with incredible natural mechanics and ability, and may have been natural, but I also think that it’s unlikely given the time it raced and what was happening with a lot of those horses and the lack of testing available.”

“I’m sorry everyone, wasn’t trying to get people riled up, I really thought it was just known that in the 70s steroid use was rampant. I’m not trying to take away from Secretariat’s, or anyone from that era's legacy. You’re right, without proof it is unfair to assume these things publicly, I apologize,” he wrote on X following the intense backlash to his claims.

