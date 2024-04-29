Jason Kelce Heading to ESPN for NFL ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Jason Kelce has landed at ESPN.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center has signed with the Disney-owned sports giant to work on its Monday Night Countdown NFL pregame show, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Kelce’s landing pad has been one of the hottest questions of the NFL offseason, with multiple TV partners pursuing him.

Kelce participated in last year’s NFL broadcast boot camp, where the league helps train current and former players in the ins and outs of broadcasting. Kelce was seen as a star performer in that boot camp.

Monday Night Countdown, the pregame show for ESPN Monday Night Football, already has a top-shelf talent list, including Scott Van Pelt, Robert Griffin III and Larry Fitzgerald. During the games themselves, ESPN has Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leading the main broadcast, with Peyton and Eli Manning leading an alternative telecast.

Kelce, of course, is also the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who in addition to dating a certain high-profile pop star, has media ambitions of his own, including an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand first reported that Kelce was headed to ESPN.

