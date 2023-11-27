Jason Heyward reportedly returns to Dodgers on 1-year, $9 million contract

Jason Heyward will reportedly return to the Dodgers in 2024. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Rob Leiter via Getty Images)

Jason Heyward had a resurgent season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and apparently decided he wants to run it back. Heyward reportedly signed a one-year, $9 million deal to remain with the Dodgers in 2024, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Los Angeles suited Heyward well last year. The veteran hit .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs over 377 plate appearances. It was his finest offensive season since 2020 and the first time since 2012 that he slugged over .470.

The Dodgers took advantage of Heyward's biggest strengths, using him as part of a platoon and allowing him to show off his glove. Heyward was limited to 28 plate appearances against lefties in 2023, and he hit .192 against southpaws. He saw time at every outfield position, though the majority of his innings came in right field.

Heyward, 34, will likely play a similar role in 2024. The Dodgers have Mookie Betts, James Outman and Chris Taylor on the roster, and all three players can play in the outfield, though Betts and Taylor can also be used all over the field. The team has prioritized depth in recent seasons and could sign another outfielder this offseason to split time with Heyward.

Los Angeles will look to continue to add talent after yet another disappointing postseason exit. The team won 100 games in the 2023 regular season, good for second in the National League, but was swept in the divisional round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

At this point in his career, Heyward isn't a splashy signing, but he'll help. As long as he can continue his late-career resurgence at the plate, he should once again be a key contributor on a Dodgers team with World Series aspirations.

That's not a bad place to be for a player who was written off in 2021.