Jason Anderson warned, Hunter Lawrence fined for Salt Lake City infractions

Jason Anderson was given a written warning for "Aggressive/Reckless Riding" by the American Motorcycle Association, and Hunter Lawrence was fined and given a written warning for a "Code of Contact Violation" for actions in the Monster Energy Supercross Series season finale in Salt Lake City.

Click here for the penalty report.

Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence fined for San Diego post-race altercation

The American Motorcycle Association fined both riders an undisclosed amount for a “Code of Conduct Violation”.

Dan Beaver ,

Anderson rode Lawrence wide on Lap 2 of the Salt Lake City Main Event and sent him into the Tuff Blox. Lawrence crashed as Anderson rode away.

Hunter's brother, Jett Lawrence, was immediately behind the incident.

"I think [Anderson] forgot there were two Lawrences out there, and he did it right in front of one of the Lawrences," Jett said in a post-race news conference. "Guys like him need a hit in the mouth sometimes ... so it is what it is."

In the following lap, Jett ran into the side of Anderson as they battled for fourth in the running order. Jett got loose after the contact and nearly crashed in the next set of rhythms. Anderson passed him soon after.

Jett was not penalized for his move on Anderson.

Jett then moderated his pace after the exchange and eventually finished seventh, which was good enough to secure the Supercross championship in his rookie season.

Late in the event, on Lap 19, as Hunter was being lapped by Anderson, he rode into the side of the No. 21 but did not cause Anderson to crash.

Tension between Anderson and the Lawrence brothers has been increasing all season. In the video above, Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto detail incidents from San Diego and Birmingham with Jett and at Nashville with Hunter.

Anderson expressed his opinion the following day on Instagram.

"[I] could give you more insight to my life and more interviews to persuade you I’m a good person but screw that," Anderson posted. "That ain’t me."

"On the track I try my hardest and I don’t take s*** from nobody so if the sport needs a villain then f*** it I’ll play that character. But for me I leave the race with close ones crush some drinks get a little fried to celebrate a healthy season and the successes we had!"

All three riders will meet again in two weeks when the Pro Motocross season begins at Fox Raceway in Pala, California May 25, 2024.

