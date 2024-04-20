Jarred Vanderbilt was seen in a walking boot on Friday in Denver

The Los Angeles Lakers hit the court on Friday to make preparations ahead of their first-round playoff series versus the Denver Nuggets, which begins on Saturday.

Even though many pundits feel they don’t have any real chance of winning this series, they enter the playoffs in a relatively good place. They have won 12 of their last 15 games, and they’re mostly healthy right now.

The one big exception to them being mostly healthy is forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who is arguably their best perimeter defender and one of their most energetic players overall. It has seemed lately as if he has been slowly inching toward a return after suffering a foot injury in early February, but his return hasn’t been imminent.

He was seen wearing a walking boot on Friday in Denver.

The scene at Lakers practice today in Denver pic.twitter.com/iz734EyOMP — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 19, 2024

While it is a scene that will cause Lakers fans to worry, head coach Darvin Ham said that the walking boot is for precautionary reasons and that the forward hasn’t suffered a setback.

Darvin Ham says Jarred Vanderbilt wearing a walking boot is a “precautionary measure.” There has been no change or setback with his status. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 19, 2024

Interestingly, Ham also said Vanderbilt is day-to-day at this point.

Darvin Ham says Vanderbilt did not suffer any setbacks. The boot was something Vando wore for the plane ride and to the arena. Ham said the Lakers’ forward, who has been out since Feb. 1 with a right midfoot sprain, remains day to day. https://t.co/QkBEDkaUOW — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 19, 2024

Reportedly, the Lakers were targeting the first week or two of April for his return. A more recent report indicated he could still return during the first round of the playoffs.

He is officially listed as out for Game 1 versus the Nuggets.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire