Jared Verse is popular Defensive Rookie of the Year pick among ESPN experts

Jared Verse was the fourth defensive player drafted this year after Laiatu Latu, Byron Murphy II and Dallas Turner, going 19th overall to the Los Angeles Rams. The explosive pass rusher out of Florida State possesses a skillset that should allow him to contribute right away, likely starting immediately opposite Byron Young.

His combination of power and speed makes him a promising young player for the Rams, someone who could have a similar impact to the ones Young and Kobie Turner had as rookies in 2023.

Some believe Turner should’ve won Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and in 2024, Verse is one of the favorites to take home the award. ESPN polled 12 experts on their picks for Defensive Player of the Year and Verse was a very popular pick. Of the 12 experts polled, five of them chose Verse to win the coveted award.

Here’s what reporter Jeremy Fowler wrote about Verse.

What’s working in Verse’s favor is his NFL-ready skill set and the Rams’ desperate need for pass-rush help. Michael Hoecht is still there, but he was inconsistent in 2023 and the Rams certainly needed to upgrade at that spot.

Verse has the ability to convert speed to power on the edge and has a frame that will allow him to bull rush tackles into the laps of quarterbacks. It’s hard to say he’s in for a 10-sack season, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he does reach double-digits.

