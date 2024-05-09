Jan Blachowicz: Jon Jones ‘escaped to heavyweight because I was in my prime when he left’

Jon Jones is the fight that got away for Jan Blachowicz, but he hasn’t entirely lost hope.

One week after Jones retained his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, he was in attendance to watch Blachowicz emerge as No. 1 contender by knocking out Corey Anderson. However, Jones would go on to relinquish his belt, leading to a vacant title fight between Blachowicz and Reyes at UFC 253. Blachowicz won, defended it against Israel Adesanya, but then lost it to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) never returned to 205 pounds and it took him three years to return at heavyweight, where he quickly submitted Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant title at UFC 285. Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) is currently recovering from double shoulder surgery, and sees a world where he can finally get his hands on Jones.

“Right now, I am heavyweight, so it’s easy to go to heavyweight,” Blachowicz said an interview with Fanatics View. “I would like to see him fight against (Tom) Aspinall and (Alex) Pereira and me. He escaped to heavyweight because I was in my prime when he left.

“He knew that if he meet me, he’s going to lose. That was his best decision, to go to heavyweight. He promised me this fight, so I hope so – some day, maybe. Maybe not in the gym – somewhere, in the backyard.”

Jones’ first order of business is rebooking his previously scrapped bout with Stipe Miocic. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall awaits, and Jones also expressed interest in light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

