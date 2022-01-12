Jameson Williams tore ACL in Alabama's nationals championship loss to Georgia, per report

Alabama football wide receiver Jameson Williams has a torn ACL according to a report.

ESPN reported that Williams is expected to have left knee surgery in the coming days and should be able to make a full recovery.

Williams left the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night against Georgia in the second quarter after going down after catching a 40-yard pass. He was later ruled out of the game and was wearing street clothes on the sideline.

During the second half, Williams tried to return to the game, which the No. 2 Crimson Tide (13-2) fell to the No. 3 Bulldogs , 33-18. The Alabama medical staff did not let him reenter the game.

Jameson Williams (1) is helped off the field after suffering a knee injury during the College Football Playoff national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Williams, who is expected to be a first round NFL draft pick, caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards with 15 touchdowns. He returned two kickoffs for a touchdown against Southern Miss.

Williams transferred to Alabama from Ohio State before the start of the season.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football receiver Jameson Williams tore ACL vs. Georgia