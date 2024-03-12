James Wiseman's hard work, patience starting to pay off with Detroit Pistons

Only two Detroit Pistons logged fewer minutes than James Wiseman during the team’s 17-point blowout of the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. But Wiseman managed to produce the loudest cheers of the night — not just from the home crowd, but from his teammates as well.

Detroit’s entire bench jumped to its feet when, early in the fourth quarter, Wiseman drove left from the top of the key before euro-stepping right past Nick Richards and finishing a one-handed dunk over the opposing big.

It kicked off a dunk party, as Wiseman had two more flushes — an alley-oop from Marcus Sasser and a dump-off from Evan Fournier — before checking out for good. In five fourth-quarter minutes, he tallied eight points and five rebounds (three offensive). For the night, he finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes.

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Wiseman, who has drifted in and out of the rotation after arriving at the 2023 trade deadline, entered his fourth season looking for consistency. With just over a month remaining, he’s finally finding that. Monday was his third straight game scoring in double figures. Offensively, he has embraced screening and finishing. Defensively, he’s keeping the ball in front of him and making timely rotations.

He has been patient, and that's paying off for him.

“His approach is tremendous, and I think that allows for him to have these kinds of nights,” head coach Monty Williams said after Monday’s 114-97 win. “If he was a guy that were emotionally unstable, it would be tougher for him to be ready for those moments because he didn’t get the consistent minutes earlier this season. But he’s stayed after it, he’s stayed with it with his work with (assistant) coach Mark Bryant. Now you’re starting to see some of that work pay off for him.

“Takes a lot of mental toughness and fortitude to go through what he’s been through, not play consistent minutes and hang in there,” Williams continued. “He’s done a really good job of that and we’re pleased with the production that he’s putting forth on the floor.

Monday’s performance followed his best game of the season, as he finished Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a block. He played 30 minutes due to Jalen Duren’s foul trouble and fourth-quarter ejection.

His two-way presence was a key factor in the game prior — a 118-112 defeat of the Brooklyn Nets — as he tallied 10 points, three rebounds, a block and a steal in just 12 minutes. Wiseman sparked the team late in the third quarter, setting up a fastbreak dunk for Ausar Thompson with a block and completing a three-point play after a steal. Wiseman then opened the fourth quarter with another three-point play, extending Detroit’s lead to 88-84 with Cade Cunningham on the bench.

After starting the season outside the rotation, Wiseman has now appeared in 14 consecutive games. Marvin Bagley III initially was Williams’ preferred backup center. Bagley made the most of his minutes, but Wiseman ended up supplanting Bagley in the rotation before Bagley was traded to the Washington Wizards in January.

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Wiseman then fell outside the rotation again once Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari arrived in the Bagley deal. The two veterans have since been waived, leaving the backup center job for Wiseman, who is a better player than he was in training camp.

That's earning him a consistent role.

“He’s just worked his tail off,” Williams said. “His minutes have not been consistent all year long and he’s just stayed ready. He has the best attitude, comes in and works every day. He’s not happy when he’s not playing, and I love that. He’s learning how to be productive in a number of ways: His rim protection, his stance in the pick-and-roll is probably one of the best on the team. He gets down and wide.

“I just love his approach. With everything that could be said about him at that pick, he just puts one foot in front of the other every day and just works.”

Wiseman arrived in Detroit with a promise from the front office that he would be a priority. The No. 2 overall pick in 2020 was the highest player on Troy Weaver’s draft board that year. The big man couldn’t gain traction with the Golden State Warriors, due to his undeveloped game and the organization’s win-now approach.

After starting 22 games down the stretch for the Pistons last season, Wiseman has had to claw for minutes behind Duren and Isaiah Stewart. His improved play has given him an opportunity to reshape his narrative as he completes the final year of his contract and enters an uncertain summer as a restricted free agent.

“He’s a great talent,” Duren said. “He’s here for a reason and I’m just so happy to see how he’s coming along. He’s a guy who’s in the gym every day working, getting extra shots and extra reps. I’ve never not seen him in there early. He’s one of the first guys in the gym. It’s a testament to the work he puts in. Super happy for him and what he’s been able to do.”

