Memphis C James Wiseman, possible No. 1 overall pick, ruled ineligible by NCAA

James Wiseman was the crown jewel of Memphis' top-ranked recruiting class this year. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

One of the NBA draft’s biggest prospects won’t be suiting up again this season.

Memphis freshman James Wiseman, a center with a chance at being the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft, has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NCAA has ruled Memphis F/C James Wiseman -- the possible No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft -- ineligible, his lawyers said in Memphis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2019

Wiseman was ranked as the top overall recruit in the Class of 2019 by Rivals, and was the biggest piece of a Memphis recruiting class that was also ranked top in the nation.

The issue reportedly stems from Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway paying for Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis during his high school career. The NCAA has apparently determined Hardaway to be a booster, which probably isn’t great when your day job is coaching college basketball.

Breaking news: High profile Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin says the NCAA has ruled James Wiseman ineligible to play. He says Penny Hardaway helped finance Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis back in high school. The NCAA has deemed Penny a booster. — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) November 8, 2019

