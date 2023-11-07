James Madison saves opening night of men's college hoops at Tom Izzo's expense

Deep into another lackluster opening night for men’s college basketball, an unheralded program from the Sun Belt Conference delivered a rare must-see performance.

James Madison, which has made one NCAA tournament since 1994 and last defeated a Top 25 opponent more than three decades ago, gave Monday Night Football viewers an excuse to stop watching Zach Wilson and flip over to basketball.

The most remarkable part about James Madison’s 79-76 overtime victory over fourth-ranked Michigan State was that the outcome felt less surprising with every passing minute. The Dukes gained confidence with every dagger 3-pointer, every physical offensive rebound and every key defensive stop.

That swagger was on display late in overtime with James Madison clinging to a one-point lead and playing without two starters, both of whom had fouled out. The Dukes needed one more big play to seal a win that would thrust them into the national spotlight and validate Sun Belt voters who anointed them the preseason conference favorites.

When point guard Michael Green III couldn’t get past his man off the dribble, he kicked out to reserve Raekwon Horton spotted up on the right wing. Sensing that the shot clock was nearly at zero and his defender had given him too much space, Horton went for the knockout blow, burying a catch-and-shoot 3 to increase the Dukes’ lead to four with 8.6 seconds to play.

Raekwon Horton with the dagger! 🗡️



James Madison gets the upset win over No. 4 Michigan State 👀



(via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/5vSF4gak0E — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 7, 2023

Until that moment, opening day in men’s college basketball had mostly been a dud. There were few marquee matchups, nothing to grab the attention of a mainstream audience or to siphon viewers away from the NBA or NFL.

Aside from Michigan State, the 20 other preseason AP Top 25 teams who opened play on Monday overwhelmed lesser foes like Samford, NJIT and Stanislaus State. Their average margin of victory was a startling 36 points.

Only No. 19 North Carolina and No. 21 USC won by fewer than 20 points. Only the Trojans tested themselves against a power-conference foe. North Carolina pulled away from Radford to win 86-70. USC rode the backcourt of Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier to a convincing 82-69 victory over Kansas State.

The lack of close games and quality opening-night matchups is a byproduct of coaches acting in their own self interest rather than for the good of the sport. Most coaches want to open with a warmup game against a lesser-talented opponent, especially given all the roster turnover every offseason across college basketball. They don’t want to risk challenging someone good the first time their team is altogether and starting 0-1.

That mindset doesn’t appear likely to change without TV networks exerting pressure or without some as-of-yet nonexistent authority figure making it clear that this is bad for the sport. College basketball desperately needs some sort of opening-day showcase event, whether that’s the return of ESPN’s tip-off marathon or a tournament involving the previous year’s Sweet 16 teams or something else altogether.

There was nothing to inject some juice into opening night this year. Nothing, that is, until James Madison did it at Michigan State’s expense.

Nov 6, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) drives past James Madison Dukes forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports (USA Today Sports / reuters)

This was supposed to be 68-year-old Tom Izzo’s best chance to capture an elusive second national title. Michigan State returned its top players besides sharpshooter Joey Hauser from last season’s 21-win Sweet 16 team. The Spartans appeared to be talented, experienced and, above all else, deep.

Michigan State may still challenge Purdue for the Big Ten title and reestablish itself as a national title contender, but for now the James Madison loss feels more ominous than fluky. The lack of floor spacers is a major concern even if the Spartans won’t always shoot 1-for-20 from behind the arc or miss 14 free throws.

Right now, opponents can comfortably sag off shooters and choke off the driving lanes against Michigan State without fear of the Spartans making them pay. That’s exactly what James Madison did to Tyson Walker at the end of regulation when he had a chance to win the game with a pull-up jumper at the buzzer.

Izzo kept searching for lineup combinations that would work, even going with his freshmen late in the game. He doesn’t have long to figure it out with matchups with Duke, Butler and Arizona looming later this month.

By then, there will be no shortage of must-see men’s college basketball. On Monday night, James Madison’s stunning upset was the antidote to an otherwise lackluster slate.