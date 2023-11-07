James Madison stuns No. 4 Michigan State in East Lansing in season opener

Julien Wooden (22) and James Madison shocked the Spartans in East Lansing. (Dale Young/Reuters) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Michigan State's season opener did not go as planned.

The No. 4 Spartans dug an early hole then blew a late four-point lead in regulation in a stunning 79-76 overtime loss at home to James Madison. Senior forward T.J. Bickerstaff tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Dukes. Senior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. posted 24 points, five rebounds and three assists. He scored seven of JMU's 11 points in overtime.

Senior Michigan State guard Tyson Walker had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his floater as time expired fell short of the rim, sending the game to the extra session tied at 68. The Dukes then took a 71-70 lead in overtime on an Edwards 3-pointer. Michigan State never led again.

Michigan State struggled mightily from the field while shooting 1 of 20 from 3-point distance and 36.1% from the floor. James Madison's defenders were content to leave Spartans shooters open from long distance late in the game. It's a strategy that paid off in the biggest upset of college basketball's opening night.

The Spartans left points at the free throw line as well on a 23-of-37 effort (62.2%) from the stripe. They missed two free throws in the final 80 seconds, setting up Raekwon Horton for a 3-pointer to extend JMU's lead to 78-74 with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, icing the game.

Raekwon Horton with the dagger! 🗡️



James Madison gets the upset win over No. 4 Michigan State 👀



(via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/5vSF4gak0E — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 7, 2023

The win is the second in JMU history against a ranked opponent. Its previous and only other win over a top 25 opponent came against No. 19 California in 1992.

Walker did his best to carry the Spartans as the only starter to score in double figures. He scored a game-high 35 points alongside five rebounds, three assists and six steals.

But like his teammates, he struggled with his shot. He shot 12 of 26 from the field, missed all five of his 3-point attempts and went 11 for 17 at the free throw line. He missed the first of two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime and a chance to tie the game at 75.

James Madison likewise struggled from the field on a 36.8% shooting night from the floor. But it found some success from beyond the arc in an 8-of-29 effort (27.6%), including two critical made 3-pointers in overtime.

The Dukes set the tone early, opening a 20-7 lead before taking a 37-33 advantage into halftime. The Spartans rallied to take a 68-64 lead with 1:15 remaining on a layup from Walker. Buy two Noah Freidel free throws and a Bickerstaff jumper tied the game at 68, ultimately sending the game into overtime.

The Spartans won't have much time to ruminate on the loss. They face Southern Indiana on Thursday before a showdown with No. 2 Duke on Nov. 14.