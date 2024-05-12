James Anderson is England’s greatest, but time is right to move on

Anderson is widely expected to follow McCullum into coaching - Getty Images/Stu Forster

James Anderson’s one regret will be that it took a tap on the shoulder for his career to end but he should view that as a massive compliment and for once England have got this kind of thing right.

It reflects well on Brendon McCullum that he flew over from New Zealand to deliver the news face-to-face and it shows Jimmy’s huge competitive edge that until that moment he was still up for the fight and wanted to carry on. McCullum is a good communicator and he knew England’s greatest deserved to be told in person, not on Zoom or on the phone. That would have been terrible.

A few in the past have deserved better from England management at the end of their careers and credit to McCullum for doing it the right way. Jimmy can be grumpy and it may not have been an easy conversation, but he is 41 and the time is right. Actually, the harder conversation for a captain or coach is telling a young kid he is not going to make it but even so, this would have been difficult for McCullum who has so much respect for Jimmy.

At 41, it was always likely to come to an end soon but it is still a shock it has happened because he has been around so long. It will be weird after the Lord’s Test to see an England squad without Jimmy.

Anderson's love affair with Lord's will span one more encounter - Getty Images/Stu Forster

It is very rare for players to have a farewell Test and he deserves it. That one Test to say thank you is exactly the right decision for all concerned. It would have been wrong for Jimmy to play four or five Tests this summer, not knowing which one was going to be his last. This way everyone can move forward: players, supporters and the England management.

England need pace Down Under in 18 months’ time and not having Anderson and Stuart Broad leaves a huge hole to fill but now they can start planning properly. It has made getting Jofra Archer fit and back bowling in Test cricket all the more important. For someone like Ollie Robinson, who is probably the most skilful bowler out there now, this is a massive opportunity. He must take this chance to be England’s attack leader. If he doesn’t then we know he has not got the right stuff, the attitude and desire that made Anderson such a great cricketer.

Jimmy is up there with the greatest British sportspeople of all time, no question. To be at the pinnacle of his sport for 20 years, delivering a skill that pounds the body, coping with the mental turmoil of Test cricket, the amount of time away from home and his constant dedication to getting better is the mark of greatness.

When he first started he had a big booming outswinger, but over years he has added to his bowling repertoire so he could prosper in difficult conditions around the world. He has never been one to beat players for pace, but did through the air because of his skill levels, accuracy and brain. We have never thought of him as captain but he captains his own bowling better than anyone. To bowl 82mph across the globe and get 700 wickets is remarkable.

I know it is hard to compare eras and say x was better than y but with 700 Test wickets you have to say he is England’s greatest. What I hope now is that English cricket squeezes every ounce out of him to help the next generation. Although tempting, my advice would be not to throw him straight into high-level coaching, but let him pass everything he can onto those on pathway programmes. Teach youngsters how he got himself up to bowl for England every day, and tell them where this competitive edge came from.

He said recently he loves fielding. It really hit home with me because I didn’t love fielding. I wasn’t very good at it, and it hurt my body. It is a real lesson to those starting out: enjoy fielding and become brilliant at it. If you can, it will give you longevity and more opportunities to keep playing. We know from his bowling how skilful he was, but that love of fielding is what you need if you want to be a cricketer for a long period of time.

It is unlikely we will see another Jimmy Anderson. The amount of white-ball cricket played these days means a seamer will not get 700 wickets. Red-ball was the priority when Jimmy grew up, now it is white. A new mark will probably be 400 Test wickets. Those coming through as well will suffer by comparison. It will be a bit like whenever an Australian spinner came along after Shane Warne.

Jimmy always challenged the forward defence. He has an immaculate ability to know which length to bowl to challenge that forward defence. He knew some days it had to be fuller, some days shorter and always found a way.

You can argue his last 15 wickets took eight Tests and he struggled. For example, Broad took 38 wickets in his final eight games. But I think Jimmy had a Dukes ball for the last two summers that did not do as much and bowled on some flat pitches. He still bowled a couple of fantastic spells in India troubling the techniques of much younger players and he will probably do it again at Lord’s against the West Indies. He will go out on a high I’m sure.

