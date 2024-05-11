James Anderson confirms Test retirement: ‘Time is right to step aside’

Having taken 700 Test wickets in a record-breaking 22-year international career, James Anderson has called time - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

James Anderson has confirmed that the first Test of the summer, against West Indies at Lord’s in July, will be the 188th and final of a glittering England career.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, will retire a few weeks before his 42nd birthday, having received a tap on the shoulder from an England management looking to the future. In a statement, Anderson said: “I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams like I got to.”

Anderson has 700 Test wickets, a record for a fast bowler, and will need nine in his final Test to overtake the great Australian spinner Shane Warne. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan has 800.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid,” Anderson said. “I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this. the best job in the world.

“I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face doesn’t often show it. See you at the Test.”

After talks with head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key, Anderson has decided not to play on beyond the first Test. He could have bowed out later in the summer, either at his home ground Old Trafford in August, or at the Oval in September. It is on the south London ground that his great friends and team-mates Alastair Cook (in 2018) and Stuart Broad (last summer) retired.

England are looking to build an attack to beat India at home in 2025 and Australia away that winter, by which point Anderson will be 43. They have contracted a group of younger fast bowlers such as Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse.

At this stage, it is unclear if he will continue playing for his county Lancashire after that first Test. His contract with England expires this autumn.

The England and Wales Cricket Board chair, Richard Thompson, who is also the chair of the company that manages Anderson, M&C Saatchi said: “I don’t think we’ll ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball.

“To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike.

“His final Test promises to be an emotional one, and having been there for his first Test in 2003, it will be an honour to watch his final one at Lord’s in July.

“English cricket owes Jimmy Anderson a send-off like no other.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.