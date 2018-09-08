Jameel Cook allegedly stole $100,000 from NFL fund used to help former players with medical bills

Former NFL player Jameel Cook allegedly stole $100,000 from a NFL fund used to help retired players with medical expenses. (Getty Images)

Former NFL fullback Jameel Cook is being accused of stealing more than $100,000 after allegedly filing fraudulent claims for medical and other expenses to a fund set up to help retired NFL players, according to the Associated Press.

Texas prosecutors allege that Cook submitted 30 false claims from March 2016 to September 2017 for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account.

He was charged on Friday with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony in Houston. If found guilty, Cook is facing up to 10 years in prison.

Cook, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL draft, played in the NFL from 2001-2008 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. He finished his career with 84 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

