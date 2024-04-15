Jamahal Hill turns attention to Jiri Prochazka after UFC 300 loss

After taking a day to think about it, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill knows the fight he wants next.

Hill suffered a first-round knockout loss to champ Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was Hill’s first fight since tearing his ACL last July in a pickup basketball game, with many wondering if he was returning to the cage too soon. Hill’s surgically repaired knee didn’t appear to be an issue, but he still came out on the losing end of a devastating finish.

Now Hill is all about rebounding from defeat, and he sees fellow former champ and UFC 300 competitor Jiri Prochazka as a good option to get back on track. Hill let this be known Monday in a post on X.

I dared to be great against adversity and against a great challenge and came up short at the highest level in the world!!! I answered the call twice on short notice to fight for a championship that most will never fight for!!! On to the next @jiri_bjp least final make it happen!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 15, 2024

Although Hill and Prochazka were once lined up to meet after Hill claimed the title vacated by Prochazka in November 2022, it seems unlikely that Prochazka would have interest coming out of UFC 300. After beating Aleksandar Rakic by second-round TKO on Saturday, Prochazka made it clear that he’s got his sights set on another light heavyweight title shot.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie