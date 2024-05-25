Jalin Holland leaves NM to attend Dream City Christian School in AZ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas High School stand-out junior guard has decided to leave Los Lunas High School to finish his senior year at Dream City Christian School. The school is located in Glendale, Arizona.

Jalin Holland, at 6″4,’ has already earned 14 DI College Basketball Offers after three stand-out seasons for the Tigers. Over his three years with Los Lunas, Holland reached over 2-thousand career points and averaged just over 25 points per game for the Tigers this past season.

Dream City Christian was 5th in the nation this past year in the prep basketball ranks. Holland is now the third local stand-out to leave high school basketball in New Mexico, joining Bella Hines and Latavious Morris who chose to play their senior seasons with ABC Prep in Albuquerque.

