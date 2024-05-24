Jalen Smith suggested as potential Bulls free agency target

The Chicago Bulls should be looking to shake things up this summer in hopes of improving their roster and their future. One guy who they could target is Indiana Pacers big man Jalen Smith, as Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested him among potential free agency targets for Chicago.

“The Bulls should plan on probing the big-man market this summer,” Buckley wrote. “They’ll have no choice if Andre Drummond exits in free agency, but it goes beyond that. Chicago should be prepared for—and, some might argue, pursuing—the possibility of a Nikola Vučević trade between now and his contract’s expiration in 2026. His counting categories might generally impress, but this club has consistently fared better without him throughout his three-plus seasons in the Windy City.

All of the above and more should give the front office reason to consider Jalen Smith, assuming he declines his $5.4 million player option, per Spotrac. Chicago doesn’t always get the shooting or the shot-blocking it needs from the center spot, and Smith is one of few reasonably priced players capable of scratching both itches For his career, he’s been a per-36-minutes supplier of 1.7 threes and 1.5 blocks, per Basketball-Reference, and his outside shot has never looked more promising. This season, he not only splashed a career-high 61 triples (in 61 games), he did so while posting a personal-best 42.4 percent conversion rate.”

Smith’s dynamic offense at the big man position could really help the Bulls on that end of the floor.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire