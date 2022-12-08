Jalen Reagor guarantees Vikings win in Week 14 vs. Lions

When you face a divisional opponent, there is familiarity and that can breed contempt. It can also get you feeling good about yourselves since the opponent is so familiar.

For Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor, it was just that as he guaranteed a win on Sunday over the Lions when speaking with The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

“We’re going to win,” Reagor told Tomasson, who asked if it was a guarantee. “Yes. I’m not going to say nothing about if we might might win. I’m expecting us to to win. I have no doubts.”

This is a mighty confident Reagor and it’s easy to understand why. The Vikings have won 10 games this season and beat the Lions once already back in week three.

Saying something this confident could end up backfiring on Reagor and the Vikings since it gives the opponent bulletin board material, but this kind of confidence is great to see.

