Jalen Ramsey trade: Rams-Dolphins blockbuster sends 49ers Twitter into uproar

49ers Twitter roasts Rams, Ramsey after trade to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and the six-time Pro Bowler couldn't have been happier about the news.

The trade came as the Rams look to get out of some serious salary cap trouble, dealing Ramsey to Miami in return for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

As news of the trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Ramsey as he high tailed it out of the NFC West after 3 1/2 seasons with Los Angeles.

Jalen Ramsey is so hyped that he doesnâ€™t have to play #49ers Deebo Samuel twice a year ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/a2xk2UKt7O — ð™ð™ð™šð™Žð™ð™‰ð™žð™£ð™šð™§ð™¨ (@TheSFNiners) March 12, 2023

Deebo Samuel running Jalen Ramsey out of the NFC West ðŸ¤ŒðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/aDJZ3wXOOK — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 12, 2023

Iâ€™m going to miss roasting Jalen Ramsey after every 49ers-Rams games ðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/oCXluvWNeT — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 12, 2023

Still the greatest photo of Jalen Ramseyâ€™s tenure with the Rams pic.twitter.com/FAoPsq5pFz — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) March 12, 2023

The NFC West has been clinched before day one of training camp. #49ers — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) March 12, 2023

Rams are dismantling their team. The Cardinals are a mess and have no QB this year. Seattle is not bad but they went 0 for 3 last year.



More and more it looks like the NFC West is the #49ers division for the taking. — Rob â€œStatsâ€ Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) March 12, 2023

And fans had plenty to say about the lopsided deal, too.

Story continues

What a steal for the Rams. The 3rd round is where most star cornerbacks of Jalen Ramseyâ€™s caliber are foundâ€”everyone always says this. And if youâ€™ve never heard of Hunter Long, then what sport have you even been watching? #Ramily — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins getting Jalen Ramsey in exchange for a 3rd rounder and a scrub ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/DovA2MoB6y — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) March 12, 2023

Rams only got a 3rd and a backup TE for Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/nhVPPR2YgU — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) March 12, 2023

Live look at Dolphins fans and @Tua after Miami fleeced the Rams for the boy Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/sPpUXk0p3A — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 12, 2023

So Rams traded Jalen Ramsey for a 3rd pick and a rando TE, huh? — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins after stealing Jalen Ramsey from the Rams for a 3rd round pick: pic.twitter.com/vW3ylqypx8 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 12, 2023

As usual, Twitter never disappoints -- though Rams fans might want to stay off the app for a day or two.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast