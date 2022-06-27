Jalen Ramsey’s surgery, Odell Beckham’s recovery and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

At the conclusion of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories about the Rams from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

OBJ won't be healthy until October or November

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and is yet unsigned. Many believe he will ultimately end up with the Rams again but he said he won’t be fully healthy and ready to play until October or November. That would mean he won’t be available for at least the Cardinals’ first matchup with the Rams in Week 3.

Sean McVay didn't initially know about Aaron Donald's retirement rumors

Donald said he would consider retiring if the Rams won the Super Bowl. They did and he considered it, which led to a big raise.

Head coach Sean McVay was unaware that Donald was considering retirement until after the Super Bowl.

Jalen Ramsey had offseason shoulder surgery

Ramsey played last season with injuries to both shoulders. He had surgery on his left shoulder recently. He is expected to be ready before the start of the season.

Sean McVay getting a statue

McVay is now a Super Bowl-winning coach and has taken the Rams twice to the big game. He is getting a statue but not in Los Angeles. His alma mater, Miami of Ohio, is erecting a statue of McVay to be part of the “Cradle of Coaches.”

Rams' report dates set for training camp

The NFL announced the report dates for training camp for all NFL teams.

The Rams will have rookies and veterans report the same day, on July 23.

