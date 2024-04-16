Jalen Ramsey launches vlog to peel back curtain on offseason work

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the offseason work that has made him one of the NFL’s best.

On Monday, the seven-time Pro Bowler announced that he’s launching a vlog to document his training ahead of the 2024 season:

“This is my first offseason in, I think three years now, that I’ve been healthy,” Ramsey said in the vlog. “So y’all are going to see, really, what I envision an offseason looking like for me. What I envision an offseason looking like for me to be at the tip-top performance of where I want to be.

“I’m super excited for that. This is my first offseason like that since the year right before the Super Bowl in LA. So that’s exciting for me, that was one of the best years in my career.”

Ramsey was acquired by the Dolphins in a 2023 trade that sent a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams. After suffering a meniscus tear in training camp, Ramsey returned in late October and finished the year with three interceptions in 10 games.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire