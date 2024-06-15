Jalen Milroe is a top 5 pick in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

After a rough start to the 2023 season, Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback returns to his role at the helm of the Alabama offense in 2024. With a new, offensive-minded head coach in Kalen DeBoer, there are high expectations for Milroe in the upcoming season.

Heading into the beginning of last season, Milroe was fighting in a three-man QB competition with Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner. He ultimately won the job, but couldn’t find a groove early in the season. After a Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns, Milroe was benched in Week 3’s road game against USF.

After that, Milroe was the clear-cut starter for the team and steadily improved every week. By the end of the season, Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

It may be early, but a good indicator of how experts believe a college player will perform in the upcoming season is to look at way-too-early NFL mock drafts.

The latest mock draft by Curt Popejoy of the Draft Wire has Milroe being selected No. 5 overall in 2025 by the New York Giants.

Popejoy did not include any rationale behind this pick, but if the Giants are in need of a quarterback to replace Daniel Jones, Milroe may be the best option available at pick No. 5, but he is not QB1 in the draft. Popejoy has Milroe being the second quarterback drafted, with Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs, who is selected first overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Milroe finished the 2023 season with an impressive 65.8% completion, 2,834 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. On the ground, Milroe rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 2024 Alabama football season will begin in a few months as the Tide takes on Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason approaches.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire