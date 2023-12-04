Jalen Hurts returns; Eagles trail 35-19

The good news for the Eagles is that quarterback Jalen Hurts was cleared to return after being evaluated for a concussion.

The bad news for the Eagles is that Hurts got back on the field with the team down 35-13. Hurts went for a check after being tackled by 49ers linebacker Oren Burks on a six-yard run in the third quarter and the 49ers extended their lead to 22 points on the ensuing drive.

Quarterback Brock Purdy hit wide receiver Jauan Jennings for an 18-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. It was Purdy's third touchdown pass of the day and they have gone to three different receivers.

Hurts returned after Marcus Mariota snuck for a first down on a fourth-and-one and completed four passes to get inside the 49ers' 20-yard-line. A pass interference penalty in the end zone set the Eagles up on the one-yard-line and Hurts threw a touchdown to DeVonta Smith two plays later. The Eagles went for two, but linebacker Fred Warner broke up the pass and the 49ers lead 35-19 with 5:33 left to play.