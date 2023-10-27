Jakub Lauko posts gruesome aftermath from eye-skate injury against Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Bruins center Jakub Lauko took a skate to the eye from Jason Dickinson in the third period of the contest.

On Friday, Lauko took a selfie showing the aftermath of his gruesome injury. Warning: this image is graphic.

modeling career defo in jeopardy😮‍💨but let’s just say I was very very lucky🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023

Thankfully, Lauko seems in good spirits, cracking a joke about his offputting appearance. From the stitches, it looks like Lauko was centimeters from losing his eye.

Lauko fell on the ice when Dickinson lifted his skate and accidentally poked him near his eye. Lauko immediately rushed off the ice as blood started pouring into his hands.

Here's the play where it happened.

Oh no, Jakub Lauko just took a skate to the eye area and he darted straight to the bench. Scary situation. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0EMgGBUPwD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

The Bruins defeated the Blackhawks, 3-0, that game. They're 2-0 against the Blackhawks after also defeating them at home for the Hawks' second game of the season.

The Blackhawks don't face the Bruins again this season. But, hopefully, Lauko can return to the ice soon. Head coach Jim Montgomery noted Lauko will miss at least a week of games.

