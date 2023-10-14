Jakobi Meyers felt unwanted by the Patriots

The Patriots, who have had a hard time developing young receivers under coach Bill Belichick, developed one in Jakobi Meyers. And then they didn't sign him as a free agent.

During the week, Belichick tried to make it look like a close competition for Meyers; he signed with the Raiders in March.

Via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, it wasn’t close. The Patriots weren't all that interested in keeping Meyers.

Per the report, Meyers told teammates and staffers regarding the Patriots, only days before signing with Las Vegas: "They don’t want me."

Callahan also reports that the Patriots weren't even the second choice for Meyers. The Patriots reportedly were split on whether to keep Meyers. Eventually, according to Callahan, Belichick was sold by others on the ability of free-agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to gain yards after the catch.

Meyers have 25 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. Smith-Schuster has 14 catches for 86 yards and no touchdowns in five games with the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster is out for tomorrow's game between the Patriots and Raiders. Meyers is good to go, and it would be fitting if he's a difference-maker in a game that, with a loss, would drop the Patriots to 1-5.

