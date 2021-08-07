Jakob Ingebrigtsen's record 1,500M win ensures first gold shutout for U.S. men in Olympic track history

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men's 1500m Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Team USA's last hope for men's track gold came up short on Saturday.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen set an Olympic record at 3:28.32 to secure gold in the 1,500-meter final in Tokyo. Kenya's Timothy Cheruyiot secured silver and Great Britain's Josh Kerr finished third for bronze. U.S. runner Cole Hocker finished sixth with a time of 3:31.40.

Hocker was the last U.S. man to take the track in 10 events in Tokyo. None before him finished better than silver, meaning no U.S. man will win gold in track for the first time in the history of the modern Games that the U.S. competed in.

Before Tokyo, it took a boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games to keep U.S. men from atop the track podium. Other than those Games, U.S. men won at least one gold in every Olympics since the birth of the modern Games in 1896 in Athens. They won at least two golds in all but three of those Games.

To be clear, there's no shame in Hocker's effort. His 3:31.40 also bested the previous Olympic record and put him on pace for a 3:47.0 mile, per the Indianapolis Star's David Woods. Saturday's race was run at a historic pace that just so happened to see five other runners also break the record ahead of Hocker.