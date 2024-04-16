Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano on undercard in July

Amanda Serrano is on a four-fight winning streak since losing to Katie Taylor in 2022 [Getty Images]

Undisputed light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano will take place in Texas on 20 July.

Taylor, 37, defeated Serrano via split decision in an all-time lightweight classic two years ago.

Taylor is now undisputed champion at light-welterweight and Serrano steps up in weight again to face the Irishwoman.

The highly anticipated rematch will feature on the undercard of Jake Paul v Mike Tyson at Dallas' AT&T Stadium.

"This is the rematch the world has wanted to see," said Taylor.

"The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I'm sure the rematch will be no different."

Taylor moved up to light-welterweight after beating Serrano, suffering her first ever loss to Chantelle Cameron in May 2023 before avenging the defeat last November.

The win over Cameron saw Taylor become a two-weight undisputed champion, having also achieved the feat at lightweight.

After losing to Taylor, 35-year-old Serrano subsequently became undisputed champion at featherweight and has won four fights in a row.

The Taylor defeat was only the second loss of Serrano's career and the seven-division world champion held the WBO light-welterweight belt in 2018.

Serrano relinquished her WBC featherweight title last year in order to fight in 12, three-minute rounds but has decided to resume fighting at 10, two-minute rounds to face Taylor.

"I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women's boxing is all about," said Serrano.

"While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I've always said that this is the one fight I'd go back to 10x2 for."

Long-awaited rematch delivered super-sized - analysis

Taylor and Serrano's first encounter at Madison Square Garden was a seminal moment in women's boxing as two female fighters headlined at MSG for the first time.

But it was the nature of the contest that has lived on as the two rivals put on a stunning display, Taylor coming out a narrow winner.

After their first fight took years to come to fruition, the rematch has stopped and started in the two years since, but has now been delivered - and on Netflix.

The streaming giant has a global audience of 260m and will broadcast the fight at no extra cost for its subscribers.

After the first fight drew a record 1.5m viewers on DAZN, the rematch could eclipse that figure with YouTuber turned boxer Paul headlining the card against heavyweight legend Tyson.

Tyson described Taylor and Serrano as "two of the best boxers" in the world and the event as a "true gift to fans".

It could draw a record crowd for women's boxing with AT&T Stadium able to welcome 80,000 fans, compared to the 19,187 who attended Taylor-Serrano 1.

Both women have achieved more history since their fight. Taylor became just the third fighter male or female to win undisputed titles at two weights, while Serrano became Puerto Rico's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

At light-welterweight Serrano will be an underdog again, but after previously rising to the occasion, she is targeting the stoppage she couldn't produce in their first encounter.

"I believe I won our first fight, but I didn't get the decision, so this time I'm not leaving it to the judges," she said.