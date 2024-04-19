Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz $10 million for MMA fight

Jake Paul appears to be very serious about making his MMA debut for the PFL.

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Paul (9-1) takes on Mike Tyson (50-6) on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event will stream live on Netflix.

After lacing up the gloves against boxing legend Tyson, Paul wants to make his MMA debut. He has his eyes set on either Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz, who meet in a 10-round, 175-pound boxing match June 1 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

“I’m being so serious when I say that I want to fight them in MMA,” Paul said on his “B/S w/ Jake Paul” podcast. “Either Masvidal or Diaz, in the PFL, $10 million dollar offer for either one of those guys. Again, they will literally hide behind the fact … Masvidal: ‘You can’t even box. What the f*ck are you going to do coming over to MMA, bro? I’m from Miami, Florida, bro! F*ck you, don’t disrespect me.’

“F*cking bird brain, that’s what he hides behind. Same with Paddy (Pimblett), Sean Strickland, all of these guys hide behind these crazy things, but still none of them have shown up to the table to talk any business about anything to make anything actually happen for a real fight, a real spar, whatever it is. So the offer still stands there. I want either one of those guys in MMA.”

Paul knocked down Diaz en route to a unanimous decision win in their 10-round, 185-pound boxing match this past August. Diaz is not currently under contract with the UFC, whereas Masvidal is, but Paul hopes he gets to fight either in MMA next.

“Obviously, I have Mike, but I would just do it after that,” Paul said. “I would do like a six-month camp.”

