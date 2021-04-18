MMA world is not exactly proud of Ben Askren after KO by Jake Paul

Not one of Ben Askren's finer moments. Definitely his most lucrative one, though. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)

The Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight arrived on Saturday, and it was everything the MMA world feared it would be.

In a battle between a YouTube star and a professional mixed martial artist, it was the YouTube star who emerged victorious. In the first round, via KO.

Granted, Askren was always more of a grappler than striker and the ref's decision to call the fight was controversial to some, but it was still not what many were hoping to see when they paid all that money to Triller Fight Club.

Askren at least apologized for his performance:

Sorry world :( — Funky (@Benaskren) April 18, 2021

Askren didn't exactly have much cachet entering the fight — most people know him as the guy on the receiving end of the fastest KO in UFC history — but the MMA world was clearly hoping he could defend the sport's honor. He did not.

In the aftermath, MMA fighters were basically split into three groups: fighters who were ashamed of Askren, fighters who believed money was exchanged under the table and fighters who wished they could take Askren's place.

Warning: There is plenty of profanity in the following tweets.

Here's the group that wasn't happy with Askren:

Ride off into the sunset my man https://t.co/YgnrmYxFRK — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 18, 2021

Jesus Christ askren good riddance — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 18, 2021

Hole shit Ben 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/RFQ4U7F8w4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 18, 2021

What a joke — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 18, 2021

I told you, @Benaskren isn’t a fighter.



I legitimately don’t know how you made it anywhere in combat sports.



Respect though! You got more money than me — Beast Boy (@MikeDavisMMA) April 18, 2021

Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️ I’m so disappointed. I owe a few people money too 😤 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) April 18, 2021

Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work. #TrillerFightClub — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 18, 2021

This definitely takes away from Masvidals KO of Ben — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 18, 2021

So sad for both worlds, MMA & Boxing. #BenAskrenvsJakePaul — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) April 18, 2021

Here are the ones speculating that Paul or the people boxing him either paid Askren to take a dive or the referee to call the fight when Askren was seemingly ready to keep boxing:

Who paid the ref? #PaulAskren — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

I mean under the table. I know his purse was a half mill but surly he got a bonus for taking that dive — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 18, 2021

How much money did that ref leave with tonight — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) April 18, 2021

Could have let askren keep going. Maybe early stoppage for boxing — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) April 18, 2021

I’ve never seen a ref about to restart the fight, hit the triple check on the fighter and then wave it off. — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) April 18, 2021

How much you guys think Ben just got paid to let us all down? — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 18, 2021

What a dive 🤦🏽‍♂️ @Benaskren . Got paid tho. Smfh line that shit up 😂 — Ike Villanueva (@hurricane_ufc) April 18, 2021

And here are the people who hope they too can step into the ring with Paul and receive a massive payday:

it’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this cunt out cold ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qgWj0A55gu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

I am 1-0 pro boxing. Please throw the hands with me one time?! @danawhite let’s make it happen! https://t.co/gd7cVrtzCQ — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) April 18, 2021

Still love Ben Askren I enjoyed his wrestling career and mma career he probably would have it wrestled me in an mma fight but I’ll happily avenge this loss for him! Jake and snoop at same time https://t.co/6mnXn5sQfN — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 18, 2021

