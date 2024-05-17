Jake Fromm shares goodbye to Washington following release from Commanders

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm still holds the hearts of UGA faithful dating back to his memorable career as a Bulldog.

Fromm is a fan favorite for more than one reason. Yes, he helped UGA to its first national championship appearance in nearly four decades in 2018 as a true freshman. But really what stood out about the Warner Robins native was the way he carried himself.

That’s why it was no surprise that he took to social media on Wednesday to share kind words about the his time with the Washington Commanders, who released him on Wednesday.

Fromm joined the team in October of 2022 following brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. Fromm spent most of his time at Washington on the practice squad.

It should be noted that his release doesn’t mean his five-year NFL career is over. Backup quarterbacks with starting experience are extremely valued on NFL rosters, meaning Fromm should be picked up by a team as the 2024 season draws closer.

There are now 61 Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters.

