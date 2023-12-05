Jake Browning, Bengals top Jaguars in OT after Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury on Monday Night Football

Trevor Lawrence went down with a bad ankle injury in the fourth quarter on Monday night and had to be helped to the locker room

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

It took an extra quarter, but Jake Browning got the job done in Jacksonville on Sunday night.

Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks to a game-winning field goal late in overtime, got past the Jaguars 34-31 at EverBank Stadium in what was the first "Monday Night Football" game in Jacksonville in a dozen years.

The Bengals got a stop on the Jaguars' opening drive of overtime, and then Evan McPherson hit a game-winning 48-yard field goal to seal the 3-point win.

The two teams were in a shootout the entire night, trading off touchdowns consistently until things were tied up 28-28 in the fourth quarter. That, however, is when the Jaguars lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence went down late in the fourth quarter with what looked to be a brutal ankle injury. He had to be helped off the field, and was seen slamming his helmet to the turf before taking a very slow walk to the locker room.

The look on his face says it all. An officer has to also help Lawrence to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zW9yH7NiyB — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 5, 2023

The Jaguars then had to turn to Beathard, the former Iowa quarterback, to end the game. While they were down by three, Beathard then successfully led the Jaguars down 53 yards for a game-tying field goal with less than 30 seconds left, which forced the extra period and eventually led to the Jaguars' win.

Lawrence went 22-of-29 for 258 yards and threw two touchdowns before he went down. Beathard went 9-of-10 for 63 yards in his absence. Travis Etienne had 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Evan Engram had 82 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Browning went 32-of-37 for 354 yards in the win. He threw two touchdowns, too, and went an incredible 26-of-30 in regulation, though two of those incompletions were drops. Joe Mixon had 68 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Ja'Marr Chase had 149 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

