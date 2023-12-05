Advertisement
Jake Browning, Bengals top Jaguars in OT after Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury on Monday Night Football

Trevor Lawrence went down with a bad ankle injury in the fourth quarter on Monday night and had to be helped to the locker room

Yahoo Sports Staff
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

It took an extra quarter, but Jake Browning got the job done in Jacksonville on Sunday night.

Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks to a game-winning field goal late in overtime, got past the Jaguars 34-31 at EverBank Stadium in what was the first "Monday Night Football" game in Jacksonville in a dozen years.

The Bengals got a stop on the Jaguars' opening drive of overtime, and then Evan McPherson hit a game-winning 48-yard field goal to seal the 3-point win.

The two teams were in a shootout the entire night, trading off touchdowns consistently until things were tied up 28-28 in the fourth quarter. That, however, is when the Jaguars lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence went down late in the fourth quarter with what looked to be a brutal ankle injury. He had to be helped off the field, and was seen slamming his helmet to the turf before taking a very slow walk to the locker room.

The Jaguars then had to turn to Beathard, the former Iowa quarterback, to end the game. While they were down by three, Beathard then successfully led the Jaguars down 53 yards for a game-tying field goal with less than 30 seconds left, which forced the extra period and eventually led to the Jaguars' win.

Lawrence went 22-of-29 for 258 yards and threw two touchdowns before he went down. Beathard went 9-of-10 for 63 yards in his absence. Travis Etienne had 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Evan Engram had 82 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

Browning went 32-of-37 for 354 yards in the win. He threw two touchdowns, too, and went an incredible 26-of-30 in regulation, though two of those incompletions were drops. Joe Mixon had 68 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Ja'Marr Chase had 149 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

  • Ryan Young

    Still waiting official word on Trevor Lawrence's injury, but he's set for an MRI on Tuesday.

  • Ryan Young

    What a night for Jake Browning.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bengals are now 6-6 on the season with this overtime win.

  • Ryan Young

    Evan McPherson hits a game-winning field goal. This one is over.

  • Ryan Young

    The Bengals are driving, and are nearly in field goal range now with about 3 minutes left in overtime.

  • Ryan Young

    A penalty negated what would've been a very deep ball to Calvin Ridley, and the Bengals will get the ball back.

  • Ryan Young

    We've got free football coming in Jacksonville. The Jags will get the ball first.

  • Ryan Young

    It's been a long time since C.J. Beathard's mounted a game-winning drive.

  • Ryan Young

    The Jaguars have tied it again. The Bengals will get the ball back with 26 seconds left.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, C.J. Beathard hurt his wrist on one of the last plays before the 2-minute warning. He's back in the game, though.

  • Ryan Young

    Evan McPherson drills a field goal for the Bengals, and they've taken a 31-28 lead now in Jacksonville.

    Let's see what the Jaguars can do without Lawrence here in the final 2:28.

  • Ryan Young

    It's officially an ankle injury for Lawrence. C.J. Beathard is warming up on the sidelines.

  • Ryan Young

    The Jags should really have a cart to take Lawrence into the locker room, because this doesn't look good at all.

  • Trevor Lawrence is moving so slowly down the tunnel toward the locker room. His night is almost certainly done. Looks like C.J. Beathard will be coming in next for the Jags.

  • Trevor Lawrence is headed to the locker room after he went down hard with a leg injury. That did not look good.

  • Jason Owens

    We're tied again. Jake Browning sneaks it in for a 28-28 game. Bengals drove 48 yards and converted a fourth down at the 10-yard line on the touchdown drive. 9:27 left in the fourth quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Cincinnati's defense holds and forces a punt from the Jacksonville end zone. Bengals take over in excellent field position near midfield trailing 28-21 early in the fourth quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Cincinnati goes three-and-out, and the Jaguars have the ball and a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. Parker Washington muffed the punt, but jumped on it to save possession for Jacksonville inside its 10-yard line.

  • Jason Owens

    Jacksonville converts the turnover to a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal sneak by Trevor Lawrence. Huge momentum swing for the home team, which now leads 28-21.

  • Jason Owens

    A brutal interception thrown by wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a trick play. Jake Browning's been cooking. Why do this?

  • Jason Owens

    Here's another look with slow motion.

  • Jason Owens

    Jaguars respond. Rookie Parker Washington turns a would-be interception into a spectacular touchdown from Trevor Lawrence. Replay confirms the close call. He caught it in bounds. 21-21 late in the third quarter. This is fun.

  • Jason Owens

    Backup Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is now 19 of 21 for 261 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. He's hitting receivers in stride and through tight windows. The Jaguars are now on upset alert.

  • Jason Owens

    Wow. Jake Browning is dealing. Here's a 76-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase to give Cincinnati a 21-14 third-quarter lead.

  • Jason Owens

    Jaguars go three-and-out to start the third quarter, and the Bengals have a chance to take the lead in a 14-14 game.

  • Jason Owens

    Jacksonville has the ball to start the second half.

  • Jason Owens

    Jaguars WR Christian Kirk was ruled out at halftime with a groin injury.

  • Jason Owens

    The Jaguars fail to respond with the ball and 1:03 on the clock. We've got a surprising 14-14 ballgame at the half.

  • Jason Owens

    Jake Browning is 17 of 19 for 178 yards near the end of the first half. Not too bad for a backup quarterback.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bengals are keeping pace without Joe Burrow. They mount another impressive scoring drive, this time marching 75 yards on 12 plays. Joe Mixon caps it with a two-yard touchdown run, and the game's tied at 14-14 with 1:04 left in the half. This is unexpected.

  • Jason Owens

    Evan Engram caps a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence, his first of the year. Jaguars are back on top, 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bengals show some fight. After taking over deep in their own territory, they drive 92 yards on eight plays for a six-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon. 7-7 game early in the second quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Bengals defense comes up with a three-and-out after the Jaguars took over near midfield. Bengals take over inside their own 10 trailing 7-0 late in the first quarter.

  • Jason Owens

    Evan McPherson's 57-yard field goal effort bounces off the crossbar, and the Jaguars take over on downs leading 7-0.

  • Jason Owens

    Christian Kirk is questionable to return with a groin injury.

  • Jason Owens

    Jaguars go for it on fourth-and-one in the red zone. Get it on a Trevor Lawrence sneak. Follow it up with a four-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne. 7-0 Jags midway through the first.

  • Jason Owens

    Kirk limped gingerly to the locker room.

  • Jason Owens

    Christian Kirk appears to be hurt. The Jags receiver broke wide open for a 26-yard catch on Jacksonville's first play from scrimmage. He wasn't touched on the play and rolled on the ground in pain after securing the catch.

  • Jason Owens

    Bengals rolled the dice on fourth-and-three from Jacksonville's 44. Josh Allen got to Jake Browning for his 13th sack of the season.

    Good gamble by a Bengals team with little to lose. Poor execution. Jaguars take over at midfield.

  • Jason Owens

    Bengals have the ball first with Jake Browning at quarterback. Joe Burrow's in the building in street clothes.

  • Jason Owens

    Bengals counter the blackout with their all-white unis:

  • Jason Owens
  • Jason Owens

    A blackout in Jacksonville tonight:

  • Jason Owens

    Bengals inactives.

  • Jason Owens

    Jacksonville inactives: