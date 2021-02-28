Jairzinho Rozenstruik reflects on ‘worst performance ever’ in UFC Fight Night 186 loss

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is not happy with the effort he put forth Saturday’s loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night 186.

Rozenstruik (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) was outpointed to a unanimous decision by Gane (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in their heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He didn’t produce a single winning round on any of the scorecards, and only landed 42 significant strikes over the course of 25 minutes.

A hesitancy to pull the trigger with his offense proved problematic for Rozenstruik, and it cost him a big moment for his career. He’s aware of as much, and in his first post-fight statement admitted he dropped the ball.

“I just fought and the fight didn’t go my way,” Rozenstruik said on Twitter. “I think it’s my worst performance ever, if you ask me. I’m hard (on) myself. I think I realize this.”

There’s only way one proven method to rebound from a disappointing loss, and that’s to move forward. Rozenstruik said he’s already doing that, and is focused on getting back to the gym to solve the problems that plagued him inside the octagon.

Rozenstruik said he doesn’t know when or against whom he’ll be fighting next, but for now gave credit to Gane for being the better man at UFC Fight Night 186.

“I’m going to go back home and work my ass off for my next fight,” Rozenstruik said. “I don’t know who that’s going to be. Respect to Ciryl. He won the fight.