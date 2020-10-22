Jaguars vs. Chargers: 4 things to know about Week 7’s matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking a trip to battle the Los Angeles Chargers on the West Coast, a region where they have not fared all that we. However, despite being on opposite sides of the nation, these are two teams who have a good amount of history and connections since their inceptions.

In addition to their history, both teams will be looking for their first wins of the season since Week 1 as both Doug Marrone and Anthony Lynn have been mentioned as hot seat candidates. With the being the case, Sunday’s game definitely feels like a battle where desperation could fuel both rosters which are looking to get back on track.

Here are some things to know about the Jags and Chargers Week 7 showdown, which will take place in Los Angeles:

This matchup has been tough for the Jags historically

When looking back at the Jags’ and Chargers’ history, this matchup has been extremely difficult for the Jags to come out on the winning side. Despite only having a win to their name this season, the Chargers will enter Week 4’s game with an 8-3 record against the Jags.

To make matters worse, the Jags have never won on the West Coast when facing the Chargers. They’ve had four meetings in San Diego with the last one occurring in September of 2016. That game ended up being a 38-14 loss for the Jags.

The Jags’ last win against the Chargers was in 2017, of course. That was the year the Jags had a historically good defense and almost went to the Super Bowl. The game was a close one that went into overtime, but the Jags were able to capitalize on an A.J. Bouye pick, which put the Jags in position for kicker Josh Lambo to send his old team packing.

This game will take place at a new West Coast setting, where the Chargers are looking for their first home win

While the Jaguars have lost all of their games on the West Coast to the Chargers, they will battle them in a different stadium this week. That stadium is the beautiful, state-of-the-art, and expensive SoFi Stadium where the Chargers are actually winless (0-2).

The good news for Chargers fans is that the team has been pretty competitive at the venue, losing to the Super Bowl champs, Kansas City, by just three points (23-20) and the Carolina Panthers by four (20-16). With that being the case, the Jags should look for a game that will go down to the wire because it seems as though the Chargers play to their competition.

A new QB will be at the helm for the Chargers

Not only will the setting be different when the Jags head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, but so will the man behind center. Instead of facing longtime veteran Philip Rivers, the Jags will be dealing with the 2020 draft’s No. 6 overall pick, Justin Herbert.

Some may see playing the rookie as a good chance to win for the Jags, but he’s actually impressed. Herbert will be coming off a Monday Night Football showing where he impressed the nation by going toe-to-toe with the New Orleans Saints, and almost garnered a victory (final score was 30-27).

Herbert will enter Sunday’s game 97-of-141 (68.8%) for 1,195 passing yards, nine touchdowns, three picks, and a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.3. After a solid night against the Saints, there is no reason he can’t prove to be dangerous to a terrible Jags defense that could be without its best player in Myles Jack.

Gus Bradley to face his old team and former assistant Todd Wash

Lambo (if activated) won’t be the only personnel member in Sunday’s game who will be facing his old team. Former Jags coach turned Chargers defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, will also be going through the same circumstances.

This means the Jags’ offense will be looking at a familiar defense as Bradley’s former assistant and good friend, Todd Wash, is still the team’s defensive coordinator. The interesting thing about Wash and Bradley is that their units have both been disappointing to their respective fanbases, so it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for both offenses to have a good day.

When looking at the Chargers’ defense, it appears their weakness is against the pass as they are ranked 24th there and are allowing an average of 274.8 yards per game. Overall their defense ranks in the bottom half of the league (No. 19) allowing 373.8 total yards a game on average.

As for the Jags, they rank 18th against the pass (265.5 YPG average) and are No. 23 overall (399.5 YPG average). They aren’t all that hot against the run either, allowing an average of 138.5 yards on average, which is good for 25th.

Such figures make many wonder if the Seattle Seahawks style of defense is great as it once was as teams are having great success against it in 2020.