Jaguars trade WR Laviska Shenault Jr. to Panthers for multiple draft picks

(Ok, earlier jokes aside) The #Jaguars will receive a 2023 7th Round pick and a 2024 6th Round pick from #Panthers in exchange for Laviska Shenault, per source. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 30, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Carolina Panthers for a pair of draft picks, per multiple reports.

The Panthers are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and a sixth-round selection in the 2024 draft to the Jaguars in return for Shenault.

The No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Colorado, Shenault showed promise during his two seasons in Jacksonville, but clearly wasn’t in the plans for the new decision-makers in town.

Shenault now heads to Carolina, where he’ll catch passes from new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and hope to deliver on the expectations that came with being a top-50 draft pick.

