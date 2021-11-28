Update: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold ruled OUT vs. Falcons with knee injury

Jacksonville’s pass-catching corps really can’t catch a break.

On the third play of the second quarter in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, tight end Dan Arnold made a nine-yard catch but was slow to get up after being hit on the play. He exited the game, and he is listed as questionable to return in the second half, per the Jaguars PR Twitter account.

Arnold was injured on his first target of the game. A trade acquisition from Carolina in the deal that sent cornerback C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, Arnold is already fairly close to notching his career-high in receiving yards with 315 on 27 catches. Though he’s been held out of the end zone, he has been one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets this year.

Arnold was one of three tight ends active for this game, joining Chris Manhertz and James O’Shaughnessy, who is making his return after spending most of the season on the injured reserve. Manhertz has been targeted twice, making one catch for 11 yards, while O’Shaughnessy has been targeted once but has no catches.

The Jags will hope Arnold’s injury isn’t severe, as a team that has already lost D.J. Chark Jr. and Jamal Agnew for the season can’t afford any more losses.

Update: Arnold has been ruled out.